Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $762.80

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $762.80 and last traded at $762.80, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

