Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $812.34

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $812.34 and last traded at $811.73, with a volume of 2095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $792.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $708.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

