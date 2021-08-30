BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $18,609.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $58.32. 604,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

