BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $22,846.74 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 399 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $22,846.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.16, a P/E/G ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

