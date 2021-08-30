Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

