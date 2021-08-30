Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 194,240 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $861.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.00.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

