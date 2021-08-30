Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Reaches $71.82 on Top Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $6.09 million and $59,368.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $71.82 or 0.00147223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,743 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

