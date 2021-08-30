Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

