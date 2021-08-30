Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $666,118.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $31.67 million and $666,118.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

