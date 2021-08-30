BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Hits $24,146.68

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,146.68 and approximately $38.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

