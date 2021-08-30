Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.22 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $130,308.08 and approximately $541.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

