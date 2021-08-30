Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $51,461.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

