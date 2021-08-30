Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $23.51 or 0.00048198 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $268.44 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003385 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

