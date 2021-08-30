Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $384.04 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $384.04 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,827,339 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

