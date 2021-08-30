BitcoiNote Market Cap Tops $75,594.83 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $75,594.83 and $203.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,913,934 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

