BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $2,239.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.