BitDegree Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $562,723.45 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

