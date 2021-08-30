BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $110,594.61 and $103,381.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

