BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.