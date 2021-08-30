BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.31

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 9087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $65,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

