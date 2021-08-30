BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.31

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 9087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $65,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
