Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 166,229 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

