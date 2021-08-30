BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,864,947 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.