BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,741 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

