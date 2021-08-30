BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.55. 1,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,940. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

