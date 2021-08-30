BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.62

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.