BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $101,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $948.08. The company had a trading volume of 283,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

