BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

MFL remained flat at $$14.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,544. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

