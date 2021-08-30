BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 107432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.