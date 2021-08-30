BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.19

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 12021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.