Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

