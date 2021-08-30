BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.