Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.43. 8,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,265,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDE. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

