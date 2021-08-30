BlockBank Market Cap Tops $8.61 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $854,533.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockBank Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,298 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

