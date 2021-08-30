Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $503,544.19

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $503,544.19 and approximately $666.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

