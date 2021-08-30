Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading Up 4.4%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

