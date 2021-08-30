Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

OWL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

