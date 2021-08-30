Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Position Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for approximately 6.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 386,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

