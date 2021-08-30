BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

CBWBF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

