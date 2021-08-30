BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 121,949 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,949 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.40% of Rapid7 worth $73,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

RPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 1,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,330. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

