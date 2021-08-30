BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 3,079 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $8.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,540.30. 14,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,693. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

