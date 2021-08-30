BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.94% of CONMED worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 51.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

