BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Waters worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $412.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

