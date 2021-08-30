BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.29% of CDW worth $71,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $67,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $199.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,150. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

