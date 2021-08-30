BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $90,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.90. 4,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,656. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

