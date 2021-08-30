BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,274 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of UDR worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,564,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UDR by 101.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 96.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

UDR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,987. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.41, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

