BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $32.59 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 315.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Pool worth $32,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after buying an additional 141,484 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.05. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,583. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.