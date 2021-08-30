BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $41.71 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of NetApp worth $41,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,372. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

