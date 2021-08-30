BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $72.97 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.72% of Premier worth $72,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

