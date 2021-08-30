BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Bilibili worth $55,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 142,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.