BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $34.59 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 639,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,590,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.51% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,192. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

